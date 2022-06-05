Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Natixis lifted its position in General Dynamics by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 56,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

NYSE GD opened at $230.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

