Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,166,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 143,397 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,497,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,526,000 after buying an additional 529,008 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3072 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

