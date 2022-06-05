WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,074.29 ($26.24).

SMWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($23.28) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($22.27) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of SMWH stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,580 ($19.99). The stock had a trading volume of 233,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,487.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,505.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.89). The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -59.18.

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.07) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($9,033.40).

WH Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.