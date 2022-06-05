Williams Companies’ (WMB) Hold Rating Reiterated at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors restated their hold rating on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of WMB opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 42,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 182.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

