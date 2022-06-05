Wing Finance (WING) Market Capitalization Tops $10.64 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00013797 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 232.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.84 or 0.02214603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00433954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,916 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

