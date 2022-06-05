Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.64 Million

Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $346.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.00 million and the lowest is $343.02 million. Wix.com reported sales of $316.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.61.

Shares of WIX traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. 1,210,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.