Wolfe Research Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.99. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in FOX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

