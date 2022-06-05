Wolfe Research Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.99. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%.
FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
