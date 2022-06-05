Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.83.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

NYSE:WOLF opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.