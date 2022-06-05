WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.0570 on Top Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

