Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.14 billion and $120.21 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29,791.00 or 0.99938734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030798 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015230 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 273,402 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

