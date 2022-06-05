Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adial Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 340,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

