Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $47.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.20 million. Camden National reported sales of $44.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $191.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $191.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $201.45 million, with estimates ranging from $199.89 million to $203.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. Camden National has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Camden National by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Camden National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.