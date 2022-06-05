Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings. Enovix reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ENVX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 1,257,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,788. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

In related news, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,150.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

