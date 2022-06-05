Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 30,700 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $123,107.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 171,300 shares of company stock worth $848,893 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 110,184 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 641,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.51 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -1.58. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

