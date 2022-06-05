Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.23 Million

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) will post sales of $220.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.70 million and the lowest is $215.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $227.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $912.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.10 million to $931.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. 456,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.09 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.