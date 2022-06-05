Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $220.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.70 million and the lowest is $215.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $227.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $912.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.10 million to $931.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. 456,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.09 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.