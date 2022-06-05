Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.24. 2,539,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,980. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

