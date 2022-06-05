Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) to announce $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $177.32. 355,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.75. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

