Zacks: Analysts Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Blink Charging posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The business’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

BLNK has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of BLNK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 636,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $6,346,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 52,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 567.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 138,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 117,744 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.