Zacks: Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will post $337.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $362.70 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $288.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. 682,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 279,855 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

