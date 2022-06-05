Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Post $9.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $9.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.00 and the highest is $9.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $5.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $27.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,277,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

RS traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 215,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,281. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day moving average of $175.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

