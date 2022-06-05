Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. 8X8 reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.
8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
