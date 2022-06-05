Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 539,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,804. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

