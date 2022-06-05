Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) to post $122.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.10 million and the lowest is $118.70 million. BancFirst posted sales of $126.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $504.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.70 million to $525.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $530.65 million, with estimates ranging from $505.60 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler cut BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

BancFirst stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,719. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $7,529,867.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares in the company, valued at $420,170,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $583,428.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,089 shares of company stock worth $13,110,617. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,011,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.