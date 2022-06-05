Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BuzzFeed.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 260,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

