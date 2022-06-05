Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Hims & Hers Health reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 833,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

