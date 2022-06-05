Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,005 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. 302,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.54 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.