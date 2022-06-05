Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Nordstrom reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 3,079,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

