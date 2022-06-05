Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.89 Billion

Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $17.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.27 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $20.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $73.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.38 billion to $74.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.65 billion to $84.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 44.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 191,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $829,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. 12,572,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,869,748. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

