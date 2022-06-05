Zacks: Brokerages Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.20 Million

Equities analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) to announce $286.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.80 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $237.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,736,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,570,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 5,180,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,036. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

