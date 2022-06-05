Zacks: Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $121.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.70 million and the highest is $134.18 million. MP Materials posted sales of $73.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $503.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.58 million to $531.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $652.66 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,259. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $19,383,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and sold 1,206,416 shares valued at $52,492,833. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

