Zacks: Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ON stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,614. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.72.
About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
