Zacks: Brokerages Expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WINT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 156,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,148. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

