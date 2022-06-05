Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Wolfspeed posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolfspeed.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOLF. Citigroup cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

