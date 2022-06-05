Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 16.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 692,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $2,700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 83,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1,625.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,452,749 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

