Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.