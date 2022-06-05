Zacks Investment Research Lowers REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

NASDAQ REE opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $473.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

