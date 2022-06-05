Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

VRNT opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -743.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,184.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 187,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 267.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 195.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 220,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Verint Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 852,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,197,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.