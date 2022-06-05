Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to “Hold”

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $279.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,648.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

