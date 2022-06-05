Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 735,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Savara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

