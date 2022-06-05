Zebi Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2,046.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $273,771.79 and $2,046.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 98.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 439.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.57 or 0.06714165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00444755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031376 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,200,514,066 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,957,261 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.