Zeepin (ZPT) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $134,066.73 and approximately $28,664.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.07 or 0.00677494 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00420091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

