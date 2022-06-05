ZENZO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $474.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $293,516.75 and approximately $474.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00083618 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000309 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00233778 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.