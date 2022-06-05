Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. The company had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $69,182.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,492,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,950.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,526,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,145 shares of company stock valued at $448,523. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

