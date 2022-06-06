$0.05 EPS Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 182,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 77.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 39.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.59 million, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.46.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

