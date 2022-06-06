-$0.07 EPS Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

GNLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 909,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.34. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenlane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Greenlane by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Greenlane by 775.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 629,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.