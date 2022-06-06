-$0.11 EPS Expected for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.05). Alaunos Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alaunos Therapeutics.
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04.
Shares of NASDAQ TCRT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 35,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Alaunos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.73.
About Alaunos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT)
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- Baidu: Leading the Way in AI Cloud
- Insiders And Institutions Drive Consolidated Edison To New Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.