-$0.11 EPS Expected for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.05). Alaunos Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alaunos Therapeutics.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 35,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Alaunos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

