$0.17 EPS Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Bentley Systems reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of BSY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.17. 676,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,387. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

