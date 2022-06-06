$0.18 EPS Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. 52,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,976. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $381,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,419. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

