-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.17). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,195. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.95. 34,304,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,679,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.73.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

