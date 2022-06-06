-$0.24 EPS Expected for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKTGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,165. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.