-$0.24 EPS Expected for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,165. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

